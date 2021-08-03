CALGARY -- A 54-year-old man is dead after being struck by a train in Canmore early Tuesday morning.

RCMP were called shortly after midnight Tuesday to Railway Avenue and Bow Valley Trail in the town site.

The man was declared dead on scene.

RCMP said they are working with CP Rail and the medical examiner to determine what happened.

Police are attempting to contact the next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canmore RCMP detachment at 403-678-5519.