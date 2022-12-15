Man face charges in connection with erratic driving near Strathmore, Alta.

Mounties say a 34-year-old man was arrested following an incident of erratic driving in the town of Strathmore last week.

Strathmore RCMP say on Dec. 7, a member of the public called them to report a vehicle that was swerving in its lane and, at times, nearly hitting other vehicles.

Officers caught up with the driver in the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Westmount Road.

"The vehicle appeared stalled and the driver was observed exiting the vehicle in an attempt to leave the area. The driver was taken into custody," RCMP said.

It was determined the vehicle was stolen from Innisfail earlier that day and a subsequent search located a purse and other bags.

Several pieces of identification and credit cards, believed to be stolen, were also found. Police also determined the suspect made unauthorized purchases with the stolen cards.

The driver, Matthew Burton, 34, of no fixed address was under three separate driving prohibitions at the time of his arrest and police say he was also impaired by drugs.

Strathmore RCMP returned to the detachment with Burton, who refused to complete a sobriety test.

Burton is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Three counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited;

Eight counts of unlawful possession of government documents;

Unlawful use of a credit card;

Failure to comply with a demand (impairment by drug); and

Other Traffic Safety Act offences.

Burton was released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be laid.