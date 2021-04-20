CALGARY -- A man faces multiple charges in relation to a pair of bank robberies that took place in Calgary on Monday.

The first one took place at the TD Bank at 3630 Brentwood Road N.W. Monday at 12:30 p.m., when a man entered the bank wearing sunglasses and a bandana.

Once inside, he approached a teller and asked for money, then presented a note demanding money and claiming to be armed.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Monday afternoon, police believe the same man entered the Bank of Montreal at 6550 Macleod Trail S.W. and demanded money from a teller, while claiming to be armed.

A second bank employee overheard the exchange and tried to diffuse it. The suspect then jumped over the bank counter, started yelling for money and assaulted two bank employees.

Calgary police officers arrived on scene and were able to arrest the man and take him into custody.

Brien David Brooks, 32, faces one count of robbery and one count of disguise while committing an indictable offense in relation to the TD robbery.

He also faces three counts of robbery, one count of assault, and one count of possession of weapons dangerous to the public peace in relation to the Bank of Montreal robbery.