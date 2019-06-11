A man is now facing attempted murder, arson and weapons charges relating to a fire and assault on a woman in Airdrie on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on Willowbrook Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday for reports that a woman had been seriously injured.

The woman was rushed to hospital with “severe, life-altering injuries,” police said in a release, and her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Soon after, a fire was reported in the woman’s apartment in the complex.

A man was also arrested.

He is facing charges of:

Attempted murder

Carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Arson

Possession of stolen property

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a weapon while prohibited

Four counts of breach of recognizance

The man’s name is not being released to protect the identity of the victim, which is standard in domestic assaults. He is scheduled to appear in court June 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.