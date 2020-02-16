CALGARY -- A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a limousine in Calgary's Beltline Sunday evening.

According to police, the man had attempted to stand on the running board and ride on the outside of the limo as it travelled westbound on 11th Avenue Southwest shortly after 7 p.m. The ride was short-lived as he fell from the moving vehicle near the intersection with 12th Street S.W.

EMS transported the injured man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The age of the victim has not been released but police confirm he is an adult. It's believed the man had been a passenger in the limousine prior to the incident.

A section of 11th Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours during the investigation into the matter.

Investigators do not believe the limousine driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and excess speed is not considered a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.