Man in serious condition following early-morning southeast Calgary shooting
One person was transported to hospital after an early morning shooting in the community of Dover in southeast Calgary.
At around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 3400 block of 35 Ave. S.E. on reports that a man had been shot. Police located a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
One man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in non-life threatening condition.
Investigators are looking to view CCTV and dashcam footage from that block and surrounding area between 5 and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
