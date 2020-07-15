CALGARY -- Calgary Fire Department officials confirm one person has been transported to hospital as a result of a Wednesday morning fire in Kingsland.

Crews were called to the Kingston Court apartment building in the 7300 block of 4A Street S.W. shortly after 11 a.m.

Officials on scene say the fire originated in an apartment suite and spread to other parts of the building prior to the arrival of firefighters. Once on scene, crews discovered flames in a hallway as well as in the stairell leading to the second floor.

Smoke was also coming from the window of a third-floor apartment.

Residents told CTV News the blaze broke out shorty after a loud commotion in the building.

"There was a man banging on the doors trying to get in. (He was) shouting and screaming. It went on for a while and had gotten a little bit more loud, a little bit more aggressive," said Megan Weber.

"Then there was a commotion, something dropped. And then the alarm went off. I went outside to look what happened there was smoke everywhere.

"There's just black smoke and people are banging on the door saying, 'Get out, get out.' (I could) see fire coming down on the back stairwell, and a cardboard box was either like thrown or fell down and it was just engulfed in flames."

Two apartment suites sustained smoke damage.

One man was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre by ambulance in stable, non-life threatening condition. He was accompanied by a police escort.

A woman was assessed by EMS on scene but did not require additional medical treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Members of the arson unit arrived on scene early Wednesday afternoon and are expected to remain at the scene into the evening.