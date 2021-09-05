CALGARY -- A man was killed following an incident involving a C-Train early Sunday, officials have confirmed to CTV News.

EMS say they were called to the scene, on the LRT tracks near the intersection of Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive N.E., at about 1:45 a.m.

The male victim was found dead on the tracks and officials say it's believed he was walking from Zoo Station to Max Bell Station when he was hit.

Service on the line was replaced with shuttles until the investigation was completed.