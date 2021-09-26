Man killed in collision with train near Delburne, Alta.
Three Hills RCMP say a man died following a crash between a truck and a train on Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, near 21 Avenue and Township Road 374 in Delburne, Alta., at about 10:14 a.m.
Officials say the driver of the truck, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CN Rail is aware of the incident.
The name and age of the victim has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing, but no further details are available at this time.
Delburne is located approximately 183 kilometres north of Calgary.
