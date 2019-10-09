CALGARY — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man in McKenzie Lake earlier this week as a targeted shooting.

Police were called to the 100 block of Mt. Aberdeen Manor S.E. about 11:45 p.m. Monday where they found a man in medical distress.

Matthew David Maniago, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, “the result of multiple gunshot wounds,” police said in a release.

Homicide Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said Maniago did not live in the area. He would not say what officers believe Maniago was doing there at the time.

Police are also looking for a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene, possibly a newer model white, Honda CRV.

The shooting was targeted but police believe it is not related to previous shootings in the city.

"We know we are looking for a specific vehicle and through the investigative process, are confident this is not related to other investigative files we are looking at," said Schiavetta.

Investigators are also working to collect surveillance footage from the area and are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This was the 15th homicide so far this year. Police say between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, there were 65 shootings reported in the city.