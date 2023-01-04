Man sent to hospital after shooting in Calgary's University District

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the 4100 block of University Avenue N.W. that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in a parkade.

Investigators canvassed the neighbourhood and tracked down CCTV footage from the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them by calling at 403-266-1234 or to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.