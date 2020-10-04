Advertisement
Man sent to hospital in Calgary after motorcycle crash
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 9:42AM MDT
STARS Air Ambulance responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash near Pincher Creek on Oct. 3, 2020.(File)
CALGARY -- A man is in hospital after he was involved in a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle near Pincher Creek, Alta. Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, near the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 3, at about 11:30 a.m.
STARS Air Ambulance confirms it rendezvoused with ground ambulances to transport a man, in his 40s, to the Foothills Medical Centre.
There are no details on his current condition.