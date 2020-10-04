CALGARY -- A man is in hospital after he was involved in a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle near Pincher Creek, Alta. Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, near the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 3, at about 11:30 a.m.

STARS Air Ambulance confirms it rendezvoused with ground ambulances to transport a man, in his 40s, to the Foothills Medical Centre.

There are no details on his current condition.