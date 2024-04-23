Man sent to hospital with head injury following Lethbridge encampment assault

An assault over property at a Lethbridge encampment ended with a man in hospital suffering from a serious head injury.

The Lethbridge Police Service says three men confronted another man just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, at an encampment west of the 900 block of 2A Avenue South.

The trio believed the other man stole property from them, the LPS says.

According to the LPS, the other man, 39 years old, was struck with a weapon in the resulting physical altercation.

His injuries were serious, requiring treatment at hospital, but were not life-threatening.

The LPS is asking witnesses to contact 403-328-4444, referencing file 24007305.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, p3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.