    • Man stabbed in the neck by woman in Mission

    Calgary police say a woman has been arrested following a stabbing on Friday morning. Calgary police say a woman has been arrested following a stabbing on Friday morning.
    Police say a woman stabbed a man in the neck around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

    It happened in the 100 block of 26 Ave. S.W. in the Mission neighbourhood.

    The man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, but was later deemed to be in stable condition at the hospital.

    Police say the woman has been charged with assault with a weapon.

