Man suffers serious stab wounds in targeted attack near Innisfail, Alta.

CALGARY -

Innisfail RCMP believe suspects involved in a stabbing that seriously injured a man at a rural property in Red Deer County may have been driving a "delivery type vehicle."

Police were called to the property just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find a 36-year-old man suffering "multiple" stab wounds.

"Evidence was recovered at the scene with the assistance of Police Dog Services and the Innisfail Integrated Traffic Unit," police said in a release.

The victim was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance where he remains in stable condition.

Police believe it was a targeted attacked linked to the drug trade.

Anyone with information is asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



