CALGARY
Calgary

    Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

    A man is in hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.

    At about 8:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the off ramp from Stoney Trail to Deerfoot Trail for a two-vehicle crash.

    Police say two motorcyclists collided on the road.

    One of the riders was injured.

    Officials suspect speed played a factor in the crash.

    The investigation is ongoing.

