Man who chased security guards with knife in Banff, Alta., still at large: RCMP

Police in Banff, Alta., are looking for a man who chased two security guards with a knife early in the morning on Monday.

Banff RCMP said it received a report of an aggressive man with a knife around 2:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Investigation showed that two security guards were making foot patrols near Banff Cascade Gardens when they were approached by a man who came out of a wooded area.

“When the male was told that both individuals were security, he produced a knife, telling the guards to ‘prove it’ and began to run after them,” RCMP said in the news release.

The guards were able to escape uninjured.

Police said they were unable to find the suspect. He is described as 40-50 years old and approximately 5’11” tall (180 centimetres) with a fair complexion, wearing a yellow jacket, cargo pants, a baseball cap and a backpack.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Banff RCMP at 403-762-2226. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or through the P3 Tips app.