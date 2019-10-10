CALGARY – Health officials have issued a recall notice after E. coli was found in a number of beef and veal products in Canada, including some sold by the online meal delivery service HelloFresh in the western provinces.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall notice for over 40 beef products that were mainly distributed to restaurants and were never meant for the supermarket.

However, two of the items on the recall list may have been delivered right to some consumers' doors.

Two different-sized packages of lean ground beef, sent to HelloFresh accounts in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, have also been included.

The agency says the advisory covers 250 gram packages of beef that have a best before date of September 12, 2019 and 500 gram packages that have a best before date of June 30, 2019 and September 12, 2019.

The deliveries would have taken place between June 16 and 20, 2019 and September 1 to 4 and 22 to 25, 2019.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the beef recall.

The CFIA advises all people who have bought recalled products to return them to where they bought them from.