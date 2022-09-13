Medicine Hat man charged after neighbour reports handgun threat

A 44-year-old Medicine Hat man faces charges following a weekend standoff with police that occurred after he allegedly threatened a neighbour at gunpoint.

Officers were called to a home on Copper Road S.E. in the southern Alberta city on Sunday at around 11 a.m. after a resident said they had been threatened by a neighbour with a handgun.

Police cordoned off an area around the suspect's home and neighbours were told to shelter in place. The man surrendered to police without incident after a period of negotiations.

Dennis Lecaine has been charged with:

Uttering threats;

Possession of a dangerous weapon; and,

Pointing a firearm.

A search of Lecaine's home resulted in the seizure of a black BB gun that resembled a handgun as well as a holster.

The accused has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled Oct. 5 appearance in Medicine Hat provincial court.