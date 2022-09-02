Medicine Hat police officer found guilty of assault in 'nicky, nicky nine door'

A member of the Medicine Hat Police Service has been found guilty of assault after he attacked a youth when someone knocked on the officer's door and ran away.

Const. Myles Steiger, a 12-year veteran, was convicted on Thursday in connection with the assault that took place near the officer's home. He received an 18-month suspended sentence.

MHPS officials say the officer was at home on the night of April 18, 2021, when a youth knocked on the door and ran off — a prank known by many names including 'Nicky, nicky nine door' and 'ding, dong, ditch.'

Police say the off-duty officer gave chase and encountered another young person, not the youth who had knocked, and an altercation too place.

The constable has been on administrative duties with the MHPS since June 2021 and, following his conviction, will be the subject of an internal disciplinary review that will determine his future with the force.