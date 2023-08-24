Medicine Hat women charged after stolen vehicles seized by police

Two Medicine Hat women are facing charges after several stolen vehicles were recovered in southeastern Alberta last week.

The investigation began when members of Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) spotted a stolen motorhome in Kin Coulee Park the same day the theft had been reported to Brooks RCMP.

Further investigation led ALERT to search a rural property located about 50 kilometres northwest of Medicine Hat.

There, officers recovered two stolen pick-up trucks.

One of the trucks was previously reported stolen in Etzikom, Alta. and the other from Medicine Hat.

ALERT says the value of the stolen vehicles (motorhome, two trucks and a cargo trailer) is estimated to be $140,000.

Two 25-year-old women have been charged with possession of stolen property.