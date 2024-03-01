CALGARY
Calgary

    • MEG Energy promotes chief operating officer Darlene Gates to chief executive

    The MEG Energy Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, MEG Energy) The MEG Energy Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, MEG Energy)
    Share

    MEG Energy Corp. is promoting Darlene Gates to the role of chief executive.

    The oilsands company says Gates, who is the company's chief operating officer, will take over the top job on May 1 when Derek Evans steps down from the role.

    She will also be nominated for election to the MEG board of directors at its annual meeting set for May 7.

    Gates has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas sector.

    Before joining MEG in 2021 as the chief operating officer, Gates was the president, ExxonMobil Alaska.

    MEG board chair Jim McFarland says Gates has the experience, skills and personal drive to deliver on the company's strategy and lead the organization into the future.

    The move came as MEG reported a profit of $103 million or 37 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from a profit of $159 million or 53 cents per diluted share for the last three months of 2022.

    Revenue totalled $1.4 billion about the same as a year earlier.

    Bitumen production in the quarter averaged 109,112 barrels per day, down from 110,805 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Two arsons under investigation by London police

      The first fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads. Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.

    • McCue signs with NHL's Blue Jackets

      London Knights centre Max McCue has signed an entry-level NHL contract. He inked a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting with the 2024-25 season.

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News