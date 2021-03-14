CALGARY -- When it came time for a southwest Calgary homeowner to remove her Christmas light display at the end of the season, she suddenly had a better idea.

"Christmas was over and I thought, 'I can't take this display down – Valentine's is coming up, so I'm going turn the candy canes into hearts!'" said Sandy Clovechok, who lives in the community of Killarney.

She said her idea was spurred on because of the COVID-19 pandemic and she isn't stopping there.

"What about St. Patty's Day? So, I went and got some hats and scarves for the reindeer. I put a shamrock hat and shamrock on the side of the sleigh. I couldn't find any inflatable leprechauns," she said.

Her neighbours have already given her some positive feedback on her display, she says, and have encouraged her to go even further.

"I saw people taking pictures during the day," she said. "I know it's giving a lot of people joy in the community because of COVID."

"Everyone's doing their part to keep people happy in the community."

Clovechok says she's been building her collection of Christmas lights since 2018, but it's likely she'll need to track down some other holiday lights too.