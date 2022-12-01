Methamphetamine, fentanyl seized in Calgary and Red Deer drug trafficking investigation
Three men face charges following an RCMP investigation into suspected drug trafficking in Calgary, Red Deer and areas between the two cities.
Two Calgarians — 39-year-old Brandon Schnell and a 26-year-old whose name has not been divulged — as well as 38-year-old Kevin Gallagher from the hamlet of Springbrook, were charged after Mounties seized cash and illicit drugs.
The investigation resulted in the seizure of:
- 2.1 kg of methamphetamine;
- 1.3 kg of fentanyl;
- 238.2 grams of cocaine; and,
- $10,000 in cash.
"This joint operation disrupted a drug trafficking operation and targeted individuals that would have caused greater harm to our communities," said Staff Sgt. Kent Dahl of RCMP federal serious and organized crime.
Gallagher was scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Thursday, while the 26-year appeared in Calgary provincial court on Oct. 26. RCMP have not released details regarding Schnell's court dates.
