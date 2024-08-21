Mid-week dip in temps expected with a return to the above seasonal highs by the weekend

Cooler temperatures are expected in and around Calgary on Wednesday with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for most of the day, starting in the late morning.

While there is instability, the region lacks the ingredients for organization, so most storms should be non-severe in nature.

The exception being closer to the eastern edge of central and southern Alberta where there is a slight chance of funnel cloud development in the late afternoon/early evening.

Precipitation accumulations in southern Alberta will be mostly minimal Wednesday, Calgary is forecast to receive between 1 to 3 millimetres.

The main weather maker over the next few days will be a low pressure system sinking south along the Pacific coast before settling south of the border where it will remain stalled for a few days.

This is expected to create more of a zonal flow pattern across the Prairies and provide consistency to both the temperatures and conditions.

According to the most recent climate normals data by Environment and Climate Change Canada, August is typically the third wettest month of the year with precipitation (at least 0.2 mm) likely 1 out of 3 days or 33% of days in the month.

As of Aug. 20, some rain has fallen seven days so far this month.