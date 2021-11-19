Mild today in Calgary, forecast gumbo tomorrow

CALGARY -

Mother Nature is a self-driving car with a slight glitch this weekend, but she'll self-correct in a hurry.

Today, wind with a westerly component (at times from the northwest early, then shifting to the southwest) will push us toward marginal, seasonal heat. Expect a good amount of sunshine.

Tomorrow , we'll go a little off-the-rails - which sounds like an oxymoron. We start with west wind at times gusting well into the 60s, but surface conditions are going to have their say; an arctic high is moving in, wedging beneath that heat and shoving it away under strong northerly wind gusts. We should see an early afternoon high between 4 C and 6 C, with a mid-afternoon temperature of negative 4 C to 6 C. The overnight dive will hit the negative double digits.

But, as that introductory analogy states, we’ll self-correct in a hurry. A ridge of high pressure Sunday will continue development, producing warm, dry, stable conditions, and a high of 8 C.

A low rolling off the foothills near Calgary will plant us in the face of some mixed wintry precipitation by Tuesday. Early forecast models keep it copacetic, and fail to paint a drastic picture for us.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Saturday:

West wind to start – then the arctic air mass arrives - northerly wind gusts, downtrending through the afternoon

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: windy, cloudy, low -11 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1

Tuesday:

Mainly cloudy, mixed precipitation

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7

A massive thank-you to Jim for sending along a 2 a.m. partial lunar eclipse photo overnight!

Viewer Jim captured the partial lunar eclipse early Friday morning.

