Milder midweek in Calgary with potential snow showers

It's a bit strange to look at the seven-day forecast and see Dec. 18 on there. Christmas isn't far off! If you're one of those shoppers who enjoys a palatable temperature whilst out and about, Tuesday or Thursday are likely the days for you.

We're walking through another set of sagging conditions, and high temps in the negative double-digits are just around the corner all over again.

The cooler air that encompasses the day may contain an impulse that nabs us with a spot of flurries but, based on how effective that turned out to be this weekend, I won't hold my breath.

An actual system is moving through later Tuesday – we could see snow showers trigger late Tuesday through Wednesday, with up to five centimetres locally; hence skipping Wednesday as a Christmas shopping day, if the roads have anything to say about it.

Thursday into Friday, our temperatures begin to slip again – our short-range forecast is well above the listed expectations for our long-range outlook. It could very well be a chilly Christmas.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Mainly sunny, slight chance of flurries

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: cloudy, flurry risk, low -10 C

Wednesday

Morning flurries, then mainly sunny

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -12 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -13 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: flurries, low -10 C

