Mildly unsettled start to the week ahead of a hot and dry weekend

    Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moved through parts of central and southern Alberta Tuesday morning.

    This pattern is expected to continue throughout the day with a slight chance of showers in Calgary.

    Wednesday will bring increasing cloud with a cooler daytime high, however that high of 20 C is actually average for this time of year.

    A pattern of hot and dry weather will begin on Thursday when a strong ridge of high pressure moves across the southern B.C. border and into Alberta.

    Daytime highs in the region are expected to remain 10 C to 13 C above seasonal for most of the weekend.

    In Calgary, highs of 30 C to 33 C are likely with lows around 13 C to 14 C.

    Heat warnings may be issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada due to this stretch of unusually warm weather, although overnight lows may struggle to exceed that component of the warning threshold.

    For most of Alberta, excluding portions of southern Alberta like Lethbridge, Pincher Creek and Medicine Hat, a heat warning will be issued when daytime highs reach at least 29 C plus daily lows reach at least 14 C for at least two consecutive days.

