David Milgaard, the man who spent nearly a quarter of a century in jail for a crime he didn’t commit says he will never forget his time spent behind bars and is forever grateful to those who helped him survive.

The 66-year-old took part in a special event to thank the work of Catholic prison ministry volunteers on Saturday, the same people who helped sustain his hope during his time in prison.

Milgaard was arrested in May 1969 and convicted a year later for the rape and murder of Gail Miller, a 20-year-old nursing student from Saskatoon.

He then spent 23 years in jail before he was finally exonerated and he says the support of those volunteer visits helped him endure.

“My message is a simple one. People inside prison need the opportunity to meet other people from the community that are willing to reach out as volunteer visitors. This type of fresh air is what’s really needed inside prison to make a difference in a person’s life.”

There are over 30 Catholic volunteers who are comprised of priests, deacons and parishioners in Calgary, Lethbridge and Drumheller. Their goal is to create opportunities for healing and reconciliation for prisoners, released prisoners and their families.

The true suspect in Miller’s murder was Larry Fisher, a man who lived in the same neighbourhood.

He was arrested in 1996, convicted and given a life sentence. Fisher died in prison in 2015.