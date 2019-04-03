

CTV Calgary Staff





One man was transported to hospital in life threatening condition following an early afternoon crash on Highway 2 between Airdrie and Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the ditch along the southbound lanes of the highway at approximately 1:20 p.m. after a minivan left the highway and flipped into a pool of water nearly a metre deep. Good Samaritans pulled the driver, who appeared blue, from the vehicle and attempted CPR until paramedics arrived.

EMS officials confirm the driver, an adult male of unspecified age, was transported by ground ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.

RCMP confirm the northbound minivan crossed three lanes of oncoming traffic on the highway before crashing into the ditch on the west side of the highway.