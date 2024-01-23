CALGARY
    • Miranda Lambert to play at 2024 Calgary Stampede

    Miranda Lambert performs "Carousel" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Miranda Lambert performs "Carousel" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    The Calgary Stampede's concert lineup is starting to fill up with another big name coming to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

    Officials announced Tuesday that Miranda Lambert would be performing on July 12 during the 10-day event.

    Lambert, who is a Grammy nominee and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, released her eighth album, Palomino, in 2022.

    It was the largest female country album of the year and earned her a Grammy nomination for best country album.

    "Miranda Lambert is an icon and her performance is second to none," said Adam Oppenheim, president of Stampede Entertainment Inc.

    "Her list of accomplishments and accolades is truly impressive, and we simply cannot wait for her to take the stage at Stampede 2024."

    Lambert also has a strong career off stage, being named to the Time magazine's list of the world's most influential people.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. Prices include admission to the park on the day of the concert and begin at $65 plus taxes and fees.

    Stampede insiders will be able to pre-purchase tickets on Wednesday, Jan. 24, beginning at 10 a.m.

    Jagmeet Singh convenes NDP caucus in 'target' Edmonton

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.

