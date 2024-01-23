Miranda Lambert to play at 2024 Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede's concert lineup is starting to fill up with another big name coming to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Officials announced Tuesday that Miranda Lambert would be performing on July 12 during the 10-day event.

Lambert, who is a Grammy nominee and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, released her eighth album, Palomino, in 2022.

It was the largest female country album of the year and earned her a Grammy nomination for best country album.

"Miranda Lambert is an icon and her performance is second to none," said Adam Oppenheim, president of Stampede Entertainment Inc.

"Her list of accomplishments and accolades is truly impressive, and we simply cannot wait for her to take the stage at Stampede 2024."

Lambert also has a strong career off stage, being named to the Time magazine's list of the world's most influential people.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. Prices include admission to the park on the day of the concert and begin at $65 plus taxes and fees.

Stampede insiders will be able to pre-purchase tickets on Wednesday, Jan. 24, beginning at 10 a.m.