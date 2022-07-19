Missing Calgary man last seen near Olympia Motel: police

Calgary police are looking for help locating a missing man last seen in the community of Montgomery.

Police say the family of Glen David Lamarsh, 46, haven't seen or heard from him since July 13, when he left his home in the 200 block of Silver Mead Crescent N.W.

Since then, police say Lamarsh was seen near the Olympia Motel and Lodge in the 5000 block of 16th Avenue N.W. on July 16, but that is the last time he was spotted.

"Police and his family are concerned for his welfare," said a Tuesday release.

Lamarsh is described as being 170 centimetres tall (5’7’’), weighing approximately 81 kilograms (178 pounds) and having short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.