CALGARY -- Authorities are again asking the public for help to find Avtar Kalkat, who has been missing for nearly a week.

Calgary police say his family last saw Kalkat in his home in the northeast community of Cornerstone at 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 7.

About two hours later, he left his home and was seen in a park near Cornerstone Way and 68 Street N.E.

That's when police say he disappeared.

"We are asking citizens living and working in the area of Country Hills Boulevard N.E. and Stoney Trail N.E. south to 96 Avenue N.E. to check their property and report anything suspicious to police," officials said in a release.

Kalkat is described as:

South Asian

In his late 50s

5-10 (178 centimetres)

Thin build

Thinning black hair

Brown eyes

He was also last seen wearing white shoes, brown pajama pants, a light blue jacket and a dark green shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call our non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"