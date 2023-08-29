Missing hiker found dead on Cascade Mountain

Police say a hiker who went missing over the weekend in Banff National Park has been found dead.

Officials say the death is not suspicious.

At 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 27, Banff RCMP were notified about an overdue hiker.

Officers found their vehicle at the Banff airstrip and requested assistance from Parks Canada in the search.

On Monday at 11 a.m., aerial search crews found a body on Cascade Mountain.

"Shortly after, ground crews located the 64-year-old Calgary resident, who was unfortunately deceased," officials said in a release.

The cause of death is not considered suspicious.

Police are not releasing the hiker's name.