Missing man found deceased, Lethbridge police say

Lethbridge police say they've located the remains of Braydon Allan Van Buuren, who has been missing since Aug. 10.

Officials told the public to avoid an area in the north end of the city in a release earlier on Sunday morning.

In an update, authorities said they had found the body of the 30-year-old man who was reported missing last week.

Van Buuren's death is not considered suspicious and there will be no further information released, police said.

"Police would like to thank the public for their co-operation in avoiding the area of Chinook Lake in The Uplands subdivision earlier today. They can now return to the area.

"Our condolences to Van Buuren’s family and friends."