    Missing teen from Airdrie located safe

    Airdrie RCMP say a teen, who was reported missing Tuesday, has been found.

    Officials alerted the public about the disappearance in the afternoon, saying they hadn't been seen since Nov. 21.

    On Wednesday morning, police said the teen had been located.

    There are no further details.

