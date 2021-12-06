Mixed precipitation possible tomorrow in Calgary

As we’re caught in a cooler air mass, expect conditions today to pair well with what yesterday brought us. It’ll be quite cool, with enough wind to press our wind chill to the negatives teens throughout the day. A weak stab at flurries is possible this morning, wrapping by the afternoon, and we’ll find our way to sunnier straits by then, too.

The next couple of days offer additional interest. Our temperature bounces back to seasonal tomorrow, but we run the risk of snow showers mixed with freezing rain late in the day as northern air careens off the foothills – we’re talking the 8 o’clock hour, at best. Then, a day later, another shot at flurries has presented, thanks to a wave of cooler air in the late afternoon.

After such a mild November, here’s a rather unique stat for us:

Today is #Calgary's first -19 windchill of the season, which is the 5th-latest on record. Typical first is November 11. Record earliest is Oct 9, 2009; latest Dec 28, 1954. #YycWx #ABWx pic.twitter.com/t65VQA6CjW — Calgary Weather Records🌤(@YYC_Weather) December 5, 2021

With more of that expected today, an extra layer will go the distance to start your work week.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Chance for morning flurries, pm sun

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: minimal cloud, low -16 C

Tuesday:

Mainly cloudy, chance for late-day flurries, freezing rain

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -3 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

