Mobile mammography service coming to Strathmore, Alta.

Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Strathmore, Alta., this month.

Mammograms are an X-ray of the breast used to detect early signs of cancer.

In a Friday news release, AHS says mammograms have proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer.

"Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival."

The trailer will be parked at the Peavey Mart Strathmore located at 300 Edgefield Place on April 8-13 and 15-20, and will serve women ages 45 to 74 – the group most at risk of developing breast cancer.

Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling toll-free 1-800-667-0604.

For more information, you can visit ScreeningForLife.ca.