CALGARY
Calgary

    • Mobile mammography service coming to Strathmore, Alta.

    Images generated by a mammogram are shown. Images generated by a mammogram are shown.
    Share

    Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Strathmore, Alta., this month.

    Mammograms are an X-ray of the breast used to detect early signs of cancer.

    In a Friday news release, AHS says mammograms have proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer.

    "Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival."

    The trailer will be parked at the Peavey Mart Strathmore located at 300 Edgefield Place on April 8-13 and 15-20, and will serve women ages 45 to 74 – the group most at risk of developing breast cancer.

    Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling toll-free 1-800-667-0604.

    For more information, you can visit ScreeningForLife.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible

    An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News