Dance moves passed down through generations followed by the crooning of modern music highlighted Indigenous culture at The Alex on Friday.

More than a hundred people gathered at The Alex Community Centre for the event on National Indigenous People’s Day.





The organization provides health, housing and food to vulnerable community members.



“Over 40 per cent of our youth kiddos who access services at The Alex are Indigenous,” said Joy Bowen-Eyre, The Alex CEO. “So we really wanted to demonstrate to our kids and everybody we serve today that we are making attempts at truth and reconciliation and the calls to action.”

The Alex hired an Indigenous relations member who helped put together the celebration, which also included storytelling and lunch.