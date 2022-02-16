Month-long art display in Lethbridge river valley honours MMIWG

Part of the walk in the Lethbridge river valley to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Part of the walk in the Lethbridge river valley to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa

Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina