CALGARY -- The latest round of restrictions will be relaxed as part of Alberta's "Open For Summer" plan to ease public health measures brought in to control the spread of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Stage 1 of the plan is in effect allowing for patio dining, personal services by appointment and additional organized gatherings.

Restaurant patios are now permitted to reopen with dining parties of up to four people per table, direct households or two close contacts for those living alone.

Outdoor social gatherings and physical activities may take place with a cap of 10 people.

Funerals may have 20 people, while weddings may have 10. Receptions and indoor gatherings are still not allowed under Stage 1.

The move to Stage 1 occurred as the province reached the benchmarks of having the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in more than 50 per cent of the eligible population and hospitalization numbers below 800.

The threshold for Stage 2 requires 60 per cent of those aged 12 and up receiving their shot and fewer than 500 people in hospital. Alberta has already met these targets and, with a mandated two-week interval between stage progression, the province could potentially advance to the next stage as early as June 10.

Stage 2 would allow for the return of sports activities for all age groups without restrictions, indoor seating at eateries and increased gathering size numbers.

The province has set a target for moving to Stage 3 by late June or early July that would lift nearly all pandemic-related restrictions.