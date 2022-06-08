More showers, thundershowers this weekend for Calgary
AFTERNOON UPDATE: It's an active weather day, all right:
Watches only, as of 2 p.m. (UPDATE FOR 2:15 - a warning along the Yellowhead HWY east of Edmonton), but that's apt to change as the afternoon wears on. By this evening, Calgary is likely calming down, with potential for more escalated storms east of Calgary wafting through the dinner hour. There's only a slight chance that light rain showers develop, and smaller odds that they manifest into a thunderstorm late in the day.
Part of this development is a complex building up near the Peace River Valley, which has a chance to generate funnel clouds or landspout tornados, but Environment Canada will be monitoring that development very closely. Again, as of 2 p.m., no advisory or watch has been issued to this account.
Moving beyond the evening, Saturday and Sunday both hold out for some showers, and Monday still presents as the "wettest" in the cycle. A chance of showers remains on Tuesday, though with a mix of sun and cloud and warmer temperatures.
MORNING EDITION: We're keeping an eye on a band of activity that will be moving in mid to late Wednesday afternoon. There is a wide profile of potential here, thanks to a series of differing conditions. Storms relative to what Monday offered (abundant, light hail) are possible through the Peace River Valley; these storms will have loads of energy, but lack lift.
Then, closer to Calgary, the wind shear (lift!) will be strongest, and the threat of severe weather will be stronger, as a result; this may equate to larger hail and stronger wind, but in more isolated pockets.
To Calgary’s northwest and up through Red Deer, the greatest potential effect of the sliding scale between these zones is possible, where the energy and lift mix in. Even yesterday, there was a chance for these storms to drift harmlessly north of Calgary, offering only rain instead.
The jet will continue tilting for Thursday and Friday, resulting in warm, dry, and windy conditions, along with temperatures in the low 20s. This precedes a wetter weekend, where Saturday still sits with a chance of showers – and a marginal risk of thundershowers – in the latest model runs, transitioning to more of the same Sunday. The bulk of precipitation has fallen back to Monday.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Wednesday
- Evening: clear, low 7 C
Thursday
- Mainly sunny, breezy
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 12 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, low 13 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers
- Daytime high: 19 C
- Evening: cloudy, chance of showers low 11 C
Sunday
- Partly cloudy, showers
- Daytime high: 17 C
- Evening: cloudy, chance of showers low 8 C
Monday
- Mainly cloudy, showers
- Daytime high: 16 C
- Evening: some cloud, chance of showers low 6 C
Today's pic was sent by Brenda of the roiling cloud we saw yesterday (that resulted in very little)
VIewer Brenda's photo of roiling clouds over Calgary on June 7.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share my way on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
Conservatives say leadership vote won't be delayed after 'many new members' signed up
Conservative leadership chair Ian Brodie says he doesn't see any scenario in which the race could be delayed, even as party faithful fret over the long wait to certify memberships.
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state's second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.
Uvalde student who survived mass shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
Posting photos of your children on social media? Experts warn there may be consequences
When sharing photos and videos of children on social media, experts say it is important for parents to keep the best interests of their kids in mind so as not to overshare and protect their right to privacy.
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers let themselves in, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Edmonton
-
Wife of man accused of murdering girl in Edmonton home describes the day of killing
A woman has told an Edmonton murder trial she sought mental health help for her husband several hours before the fatal stabbing of a seven-year-old girl.
-
Thunderstorm risk in Alberta for late afternoon and evening
As of 3 p.m. a severe thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for areas near Brazeau Dam & Clearwater County. Hail as large as nickels, downpours, frequent lightning and potentially damaging gusts are possible in that area. The storm is moving east at 40 km/h.
-
Sketch of attacker in sexual assault case released by police
Police have released a sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a woman at a park near an Edmonton school in broad daylight.
Vancouver
-
'They fail special needs students': B.C. mom speaks out after son excluded from field trip
While the rest of his kindergarten class was enjoying a field trip, Luca sat in an empty classroom with his educational assistant. His mom says the school decided his disability would make it too difficult to include him
-
Truck collides with overpass in Richmond, closes Highway 99 south
The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Richmond were closed Wednesday afternoon after a semi truck collided with the Cambie Road overpass.
-
Vancouver mayor wants more Granville Street bars to stay open until 3 a.m. if he's re-elected
With Vancouver's municipal election just over four months away, the city's mayor is outlining some of his plans to support the local night-life industry if he's re-elected.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: Communications official admits warning was delayed
An RCMP official broke down in tears when she told a public inquiry Wednesday that the unclear practices her team used to alert the public to an active shooter led to a crucial delay during the killer's 2020 rampage.
-
Houston government won’t fast-track $15 minimum wage increase
Despite the record-high inflation and the rising cost of everyday staples like food and gas, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said his government won't expedite a $15 minimum wage.
-
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers let themselves in, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Weaving through traffic and evading police, motorcycles hit 270 km/h near Victoria
Police are searching for at least three motorcyclists who were recorded speeding and weaving through traffic on the Pat Bay Highway north of Victoria before evading officers on Monday.
-
NEW
NEW | Port Alberni mill receives $4.5M to begin producing food packaging
A longstanding paper mill in Port Alberni, B.C., will begin making food grade paper for the first time in its decades-long history.
-
Langford 'distraction theft' may be linked to Saanich crimes
Police in Langford are warning of a coordinated theft that may be linked to similar incidents in the Saanich area.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Toronto doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do: Investigation
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
-
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
-
Man facing terrorism charges in Mississauga, Ont., mosque attack: police
A man who allegedly attacked worshipers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque earlier this year is now facing terrorism charges, Peel Region police said on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
'It's obvious': Quebec Liberals accuse CAQ of sovereigntist agenda
Quebec Liberals accused the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) of a sovereigntist agenda Monday, claiming the party wants to hold a referendum for Quebec independence.
-
Shootings, violent crime on the rise in Montreal, annual report shows
A new report shows just how bad the problem of gun crime was in Montreal last year, but city officials maintain the metropolis is still a safe place to live.
-
Legault's party isn't updating its website in English this election because it's 'too expensive'
The ruling party of Quebec, the CAQ, hasn't updated the English version of its website since Jan. 13, even in the midst of election season. They haven't forgotten, the CAQ said -- it's just too expensive.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor says 'widespread mask use' is no longer required in the community
Ottawa's medical officer of health says widespread mask use in the community is no longer required, as OC Transpo prepares to lift its mandatory mask requirements this weekend.
-
Teen found guilty of murder in Ottawa Airbnb shooting
A teenager has been found guilty of murder in connection to a shooting at an Airbnb in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
-
Ottawa woman trapped in apartment for 10 days after May storm
For 10 days after the May 21 storm, Lynn Ashdown was trapped in her 11th floor apartment. Now, she's calling for more to be done to ensure buildings have backup power for their elevators.
Kitchener
-
Two Montreal men charged with Kitchener, Waterloo shootings last August
Police have charged two Montreal men in connection to shootings in Kitchener and Waterloo that happened back on August 14.
-
Searching for Randy’s ring: Family looks for wedding band lost in fatal Cambridge crash
Nearly a month after a crash in Cambridge claimed the lives of two people, the family of one victim is looking for a wedding ring lost in the collision.
-
DNA helped identify man believed to have abducted Brantford woman in 1983: police
Brantford police have named a suspect in a nearly four-decade-old missing person case. Mary Hammond disappeared Sept. 8, 1983, and thanks to DNA, police believe they know who allegedly abducted and murdered her.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Public Schools slashes teacher jobs, adds $100 lunch fee
The city's public school board is cutting teaching positions as it deals with a budget shortfall.
-
Sask. man sentenced in 21-month-old son's murder
A Prince Albert man who killed his 21-month-old son has been sentenced.
-
Sask. man did 'everything you're supposed to do' in bear encounter
A Saskatchewan photographer did the right thing when he encountered a bear in Prince Albert National Park, Brennen Closson says.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
-
Five $1M lottery tickets sold in these Ontario areas, one in the north
While the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Quebec, Ontario residents won more than a dozen large prizes, with two sold in the north. Here is where they were sold.
-
Curling legend's cherished mementos stolen from Gravenhurst storage locker
An Ontario world and Olympic curling champion hopes his cherished mementos will be found and returned after someone ransacked his storage locker on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.
Winnipeg
-
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
-
Wellington Crescent reopened after truck pulled from under bridge
Wellington Crescent has reopened after a commercial truck got lodged under a bridge and cut off traffic for hours on Wednesday.
-
Bowman focuses on continued growth in Winnipeg during final State of the City address
For the last time as mayor, Brian Bowman gave his final State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, focusing on the continued growth of the city.
Regina
-
Splash for a cause: How one Regina high school is raising money and awareness about homelessness
For the past month, Grade 11 and 12 students at Sheldon Williams Collegiate have been raising awareness and money for those experiencing homelessness in the community.
-
'Anomalies' found on the proposed site of the future Regina General Hospital parkade
Geotechnical assessment work for the proposed parkade at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) has discovered some “anomalies” according to a news release by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
'All free play for them': Swift Current school connects kids with nature
Sage Creek Prairie School has been a few years in the making.