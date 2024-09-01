More than 100 backpacks distributed to at-risk Calgary children in city’s southeast

Over 100 Calgary at-risk children received backpacks stuffed with school supplies Saturday.

The Youth Empowerment and Skills Centre – YES Centre—handed out 150 backpacks at their third annual School Supplies Surprise Saturday in southeast Calgary.

The initiative was made possible in part by a substantial donation made by the Calgary Flames Foundation, said community organizer Gar Gar, who’s the founder of the event.

“There is a huge need,” said Gar, in an interview with CTV News. “And it shows how much people are struggling right now, particularly in low income families trying to choose between food on the table and paying bills and paying rent.

“A lot of families that we deal with, most of the kids are at-risk or vulnerable kids that, without help, they have no support.”

With the distribution of the 150 backpacks, there are a lot of children in the community whose school year will hopefully get off to a strong start, he added.

Gar-Gar

“That’s the amazing opportunity,” Gar said. “When we see that the community stepped up to help them.

“That gives kids a fighting chance (to succeed at school) – this is a live example of how community can come together and actually empower youth and empower people to say, paying it forward works.

“For this,” he added, “I just want to give a huge thanks to the Flames Foundation for stepping up and helping grassroots like this – and to many Calgarians and volunteers ho continue to keep coming in (to help out).”

Gar is also known for YYC Kids Ride, which donated nearly 300 free bicycles to kids in need at its 2024 event.

With files from CTV's Tyler Barrow