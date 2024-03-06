Mothers Against Drunk Driving unveils memorial bench on Tsuut'ina Nation

A new bench outside of the Tsuut'ina Nation police station serves as a reminder of the dangers of impaired driving.

The bench, which was dedicated by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Calgary, also has significant meaning for the family of a woman who was killed in a crash seven years ago.

"It never leaves my mind," said Donna Meguinis of her daughter's death in 2016.

Deanna Meguinis, 32, died after the impaired driver of the car she was a passenger in sped down a Tsuut'ina Nation road and crashed head-on with another vehicle.

"If there were check stops – more check stops during those times – my daughter would be still here today," Donna told CTV News on Wednesday.

The bench serves as a memorial for Deanna and other victims of impaired driving.

It's also a reminder of the consequences of getting behind the wheel while impaired.

"To have that representing some of the loss that we've experienced on the Nation, it not only means something to us as a police service, but it means something to the family who experienced that loss and to all of those people on the Nation that would have known her," said Sgt. Nancy Farmer of the Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service.

There are now four MADD benches in Calgary and the surrounding area.

They've also been installed at the headquarters of the Calgary Police Service, Calgary Fire Department and Calgary EMS.

"Every time I go into the police headquarters and I see our first bench, it's always spotless," said Aaron Libby, MADD Calgary president.

"It shows the dedication that we're here, fighting the fight to stop impaired driving."