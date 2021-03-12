CALGARY -- The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) has struck down a motion to come up with a new name for a school in Bridgeland.

The decision, regarding Langevin School, comes after a board meeting earlier this week.

The motion was brought forward by Ward 8 and 9 trustee Richard Hehr and aimed to give the school, which is named after Hector-Louis Langevin, a new name.

Langevin, a lawyer from Quebec City, Que., was one of the fathers of Confederation but was also considered by many to be one of the chief architects of Canada's residential school system.

A group of Grade 5 and 8 students who attend the school had approached the CBE's board of trustees earlier this year to plead their case to change the name.

They said that while Langevin himself was long dead, the pain of the residential school system is still affecting the lives of many Indigenous people in Canada.

Kent Hehr, the son of Richard Hehr and Liberal MP for Calgary-Centre, took to Twitter to voice his discontent with the CBE's decision.

Hey, proud of my father @RichardHehr, who is the School Board Trustee for Wards 8&9, for bringing forward a motion to change the name of Langevin School.



Sad that the board voted it down. #TruthAndReconciliation#WeAreCBE #yycbe#RenameLangevinSchool pic.twitter.com/X208SSN23f — Kent Hehr ����♿⚾ (@kenthehr) March 10, 2021

The CBE has said it is working on a process to revisit the topic of renaming schools within its district.

Approximately four years ago, the City of Calgary officially changed the name of Langevin Bridge to Reconciliation Bridge, in order to facilitate healing in the First Nations community.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi and 13 councillors approved that motion in 2017.