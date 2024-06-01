Motorcycle rally raises funds for the CJAY 92 Kids Fund

Dozens of motorcycles are riding from Okotoks to Longview to Diamond Valley and back to Okotoks to raise money for a good cause Saturday.

60 people pre-registered to be part of this event, but organizers hope that number will be closer to 100.

The wrap-up party is at Big Sky BBQ in Okotoks where participants will enjoy pig roast tacos; there will also be prizes and the cheque presentation.

This event benefits the CJAY 92 Kid's Fund which was created in 2000.

Its mandate is to assist less fortunate families and their children in and around the Calgary area who are often facing bleak circumstances due to illness, disability or hardship.