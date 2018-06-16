A Calgary man says a pair of thieves nabbed his 600-pound motorcycle parked outside his home in Mahogany and the whole incident was caught on video.

Marc-Andre Boucher, who lives on Masters Avenue S.E., says his landlord and neigbour both supplied him with footage of the crime that shows two different angles of the men who ended up taking his motorbike.

The suspects are first shown walking up to the bike and inspecting it and then moments later, they show up with a pickup truck.

The men then hoist the motorbike into the back of the truck and drive away.

The pickup truck is dark coloured and has a light stripe along each side.

Boucher tells CTV Calgary that he has filed a police report about the theft.

His bike is described as a black and grey 2005 Honda CVR 600 RR sports bike bearing the licence plate KWB24.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.