Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Hwy. 22

Cochrane RCMP say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on Highway 22 on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Highway 22 near Township Road 272, at about 1:20 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered "serious, life-threatening injuries" in the crash, police said in a release.

The highway reopened around 4 p.m. after the scene had been blocked off for the police investigation for several hours.