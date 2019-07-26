Motorcyclist injured in crash on downtown street
A motorcyclist was injured after crashing on 9th Avenue S.W. on July 25, 2019.
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 9:20AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2019 12:17PM MDT
Police are investigating after a motorcycle crashed on a downtown street on Thursday evening sending the driver to hospital.
Emergency crews were called to 9th Avenue and 7th Street S.W. for reports of a crash.
EMS officials say one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police are investigating.