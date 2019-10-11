CALGARY — A member of the RCMP is in non-life threatening condition after they were shot during a police incident near the small B.C. community of Argenta on Friday.

Officers went to a rural property near the community, located about 40 kilometres north of Kaslo at the north end of Kootenay Lake, about 7 p.m Thursday to arrest a man wanted on a warrant.

When confronted by police, the 28-year-old man fled and barricaded himself inside a nearby cabin.

While inside, police say the suspect fired a number of shots. One police officer was struck and suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital nearby while authorities blocked off the scene.

The RCMP southeast district Emergency Response Team was called in, along with crisis negotiators, and the situation was resolved without further incident at just after noon on Friday.

Officials say the injured officer is expected to recover and they are thankful no one else was hurt.

The man is still in police custody but no charges have been laid so far.